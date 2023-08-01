WILMINGTON — The eagerly-awaited second-annual American Lotus Festival is set to enchant nature enthusiasts and families alike at Cowan Lake State Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In collaboration with Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, this event promises a day full of educational experiences, mouthwatering delights, and engaging activities for all ages.

Visitors to the festival can look forward to embarking on free educational rides into the American Lotus colonies aboard three Naturalist-guided pontoons. These unique pontoon rides will offer an up-close encounter with the beautiful American Lotus flowers, providing an exceptional opportunity to learn about their ecological significance, according to organizers.

As the appetite builds up, attendees will be delighted to find a delectable array of food offerings from five diverse food trucks. With a variety of culinary delights to choose from, there’s something to satisfy every palate, organizers said.

Adding to the festive ambiance, a lineup of 17 local vendors will showcase their crafts and merchandise, featuring everything from handmade goods to local produce.

Families with children will find the festival especially inviting, as there will be free children’s activities to keep the young ones entertained throughout the day. Moreover, various animal encounters will add an extra element of excitement, allowing kids to learn about and interact with fascinating creatures.

For those with a creative spirit, a special lotus flower craft activity awaits, providing a fun and artistic way to engage with nature’s beauty.

For more detailed information about the American Lotus Festival, including the event schedule and location details, please visit the official website of Cowan Lake State Park at www.cowanlakestatepark.com or check out the Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park Facebook page.