CLINTON COUNTY — In a remarkable display of teamwork and dedication, Ohio Division of Wildlife Officer Jason Keller, assigned to Warren County, and his K-9 officer, “Scout,” recently located an 89-year-old woman who had gone missing.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office had reached out for assistance, and Keller and Scout promptly responded to the individual’s residence. The search, which involved the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) canine assistance, culminated in finding the woman in just over three hours.

The incident unfolded on a July 22 evening in Chester Township. The elderly woman had disappeared from her home, prompting immediate concern from her family and the community, according to ODNR. The authorities, aware of the urgency of the situation, swiftly initiated search efforts to locate her.

Scout quickly picked up a scent and navigated through tall weeds and thorns directly to the woman’s location. Despite the challenges posed by the summer heat and the length of time she had been missing, K-9 Officer Scout’s determination and Officer Keller’s expertise played a pivotal role in locating her, according to ODNR.

Upon being found, the 89-year-old woman was conscious but in some pain, according to Keller. EMTs arrived promptly and transported her to a local hospital for evaluation and care. Despite the relief of her discovery, the circumstances surrounding how she ended up in that location remain unclear, as she did not provide any information at the time.

Keller emphasized the importance of being prepared to handle similar situations. He advised the public to consider utilizing devices with GPS trackers and fall monitors to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly. Additionally, he recommended reaching out to the local Council on Aging for further guidance on preventive measures.

The success of the search mission was attributed to the coordination between multiple agencies. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ODNR, utilized various resources, including the use of a helicopter, to aid in the search. The proactive communication with neighbors and the thorough examination of surrounding areas contributed to the efficient search and successful outcome, according to authorities.

Keller commended the efforts of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and expressed gratitude for their support.

“The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office did a great job of getting resources to assist. The sheriff’s office communicated to neighbors to see if they had seen her recently. They contacted OSP for the use of a helicopter. They patrolled the area on the roads and looked in several out buildings to make sure she was not resting somewhere else. They also reached out to ODNR for assistance with the canine,” Keller said.

He also highlighted the invaluable assistance provided by Scout, whose tracking abilities were instrumental in locating the missing woman.