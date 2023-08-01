CLARKSVILLE — An active aggressor exercise is scheduled to take place at the Clinton-Massie Middle and High School campus this Friday. This exercise will include multiple first response agencies throughout Clinton County and will implement rescue task force (RTF) tactics between law enforcement and emergency medical services (EMS) personnel.

“Sadly, active shooter incidents are an ongoing issue in the United States,” said Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Lt. Michael Kassinos. “According to FBI statistics, there was an 18% decrease between 2021 and 2022, however incidents like Uvalde drives home that this is certainly not a big city issue. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with our response partners to protect our community from threats like this.”

“Exercises like this help to prepare teachers, staff, and administrators of our school district on how to respond and keep our students safe,” said Clinton-Massie School District Superintendent David Moss. “We want to extend a thanks to all the responders and community volunteers who helped to make this training event possible. This is just one of multiple emergency management exercises we conduct each year as part of our school response plan.”

“Working with responders from multiple functions and across several jurisdictions is critical for a major incident like the one we are simulating here,” said Clinton-Warren Joint Fire & EMS District Chief Bob Wysong. “Opportunities such as this help to prepare us for incident command, tactics when working with law enforcement, and school staff when implementing their response plan.”

The exercise is coordinated and funded by the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. EMA conducts annual school and business active aggressor exercises annually and has partnered with Preparedness Solutions, Inc. for this exercise.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to serve as role players (middle and high school age, and adults).

For more details on these roles, please visit the following links:

https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/2023-cmsd-active-aggressor-role-player-student-category

https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/2023-cmsd-active-aggressor-role-player-adult-category