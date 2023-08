New Vienna pupils in the “Prince of Peace” contest on Dec. 31, 1948. Wilma Thornburg (left) and William Flint (right) were the county contest winners. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings