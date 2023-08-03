CLINTON COUNTY — The new school year is right around the corner for Wilmington and Blanchester students.

“Wilmington City School District is excited to welcome students, families, and staff back to school for the 2023-24 school year,” said Wilmington Superintendent Jim Brady in a release. “During the summer, our staff worked hard to prepare the buildings and systems for students.”

Wilmington City Schools students’ first day will be Wednesday, Aug. 16. A professional development day for staff will take place on Aug. 14.

In the release, he highlighted construction projects securing the entries for Holmes and Denver schools, which are nearing completion, according to Brady.

“Our phone system has been overhauled for better service, new securities for District technology have been added, and the website has been updated for security and ADA compliance,” he said. “Instructional staff are preparing lessons and activities to engage learners, and the food service and transportation departments are gearing up for the new school year.”

Parents are encouraged to login to FinalForms as soon as possible to verify/update their information and sign forms for the new school year, according to Brady.

Aug. 10 will serve as a preview day from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Holmes Elementary. This will provide a tour of the school for students to get the layout of the building. Due to construction, visitors are asked to enter through the gates by the front playground.

This will be followed by an open house from 5-7:30 p.m. where students and parents can meet the teachers and staff, visit the classrooms, and ask questions. On Aug. 14, Denver will host an open house from 6-8:30 p.m.

Wilmington Middle School will host an open house on Aug. 14 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Wilmington High School will have its Chromebook pick-up from Aug. 7-11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and during its open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Freshmen orientation will occur from 5-6 p.m.

As for Blanchester Local Schools, the first day for all the staff will be Aug. 14.

“We begin the day with a light continental breakfast and a staff assembly in the auditeria. We will recognize new staff, permit the Blanchester Foundation to make a presentation, and talk about our direction as a district for the 23-24 school year,” said Blanchester Superintendent Randy Dunlap.

The next day is a professional development day for the district, which will feature various activities scheduled with support from the ESC and their LETRS program providers, along with other resource providers, to continue ongoing work in the areas of clarity and efficacy as these relate to the One Plan.

Students’ first day is Wednesday, Aug. 16.

”We do have a staggered start to our kindergarten so that we can continue with assessments and evaluations of our newest learners,” said Dunlap.

