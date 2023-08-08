7-under par 29 wins Senior Golf League outing at Elks

The team of John Philp, Herb Johnson, Mike Gross and Carl Wright had a 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had an eagle on No. 2 and birdies on Nos. 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

29: Dave Harp, Larry Roddy, John Faul, Cliff Doyle.

31: Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross, Jeff Watkins.

32: Jim Luck, Jim Doak, Jack Cline, Rocky Long.

33: Fred Stern, Mark Hess, Bob Vanzant, Rusty Smethwick.

33: Carl Zaycosky, Gary Schrader, Don Sicurella, Pete Fentress.

33: D Bullock, Dick Caplinger, Jack Oney, Jack Carson.

33: Mike Shaw, Dave, French Hatfield, Errate