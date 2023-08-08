County trio falls to record-setting Little Miami at Elks

WILMINGTON — Little Miami set a school record with a 160 score Tuesday in a girls golf match with three Clinton County teams at the Elks 797 Golf Course.
Jenna Lynch of LMHS was the match medalist with a 37.
Clinton-Massie was next with a 188, Wilmington had 224 and Blanchester did not have a complete team. Alivia Brewster had a 58 for BHS.
Stormie Stroud and Grace Boone led the Falcons with 42s.
Wilmington’s top golfer was Reagan Reece who had a 46.
SUMMARY
Aug 8, 2023
@Elks 797 Golf Course
Team
Little Miami 160, Clinton-Massie 188, Wilmington 224, Blanchester NA
Individuals
Blanchester: Alivia Brewster 58
Clinton-Massie: Grace Boone 42, Charlotte Robinson 53, Stormie Stroud 42, Sammi VanPelt 51, Rylee Long 62, Lauren Edwards 63
Little Miami: Jenna Lynch 37, Danni Gentry 42, Lauren Perry 39, Emily Balogh 42, Caitlynn Grake 51, Larkyn Angell 51, Abbie Atwood 47
Wilmington: Reagan Reece 46, Abi Earley 55, Laina Jay Howell 60, Kylie Fisher 63