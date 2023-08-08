County trio falls to record-setting Little Miami at Elks

WILMINGTON — Little Miami set a school record with a 160 score Tuesday in a girls golf match with three Clinton County teams at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Jenna Lynch of LMHS was the match medalist with a 37.

Clinton-Massie was next with a 188, Wilmington had 224 and Blanchester did not have a complete team. Alivia Brewster had a 58 for BHS.

Stormie Stroud and Grace Boone led the Falcons with 42s.

Wilmington’s top golfer was Reagan Reece who had a 46.

SUMMARY

Aug 8, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Team

Little Miami 160, Clinton-Massie 188, Wilmington 224, Blanchester NA

Individuals

Blanchester: Alivia Brewster 58

Clinton-Massie: Grace Boone 42, Charlotte Robinson 53, Stormie Stroud 42, Sammi VanPelt 51, Rylee Long 62, Lauren Edwards 63

Little Miami: Jenna Lynch 37, Danni Gentry 42, Lauren Perry 39, Emily Balogh 42, Caitlynn Grake 51, Larkyn Angell 51, Abbie Atwood 47

Wilmington: Reagan Reece 46, Abi Earley 55, Laina Jay Howell 60, Kylie Fisher 63