Board of DD finance committee to meet

The finance committee of the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet on Aug. 15 at 11 a.m. in the administrative office, 4425 SR 730, Wilmington. The purpose of the meeting is to review the 2024 proposed budget and any other business that may come before the committee.

Port Authority Economic Development Committee to meet

The Clinton County Port Authority Economic Development Committee is set to meet on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at the Wilmington Air Park. Proper ID is required for entry.

Clinton Co. SWCD to host annual meeting

The Clinton County Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting the 2023 annual meeting on Aug. 23 at McCoy’s Reception Hall at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 and reservations can be made by calling 937-382-2461. The SWCD will also conduct its election for supervisor and will present its 2023 Coblentz Scholarship winner. If you are interested in running for the Board of Supervisors, please call 937-382-2461. Election for Board of Supervisors will run concurrently.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.