Falcons pick up where they left off with 5-0 win

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie opened defense of its SBAAC American Division championship with a 5-0 win Tuesday against Western Brown.

“Playing a league match as your season opener is always nerve wracking,” Massie coach Julie Kirby said. “Luckily we are starting the season where we left off last year with our same roster. We faced Western Brown last year at the league tournament and they ended up being our toughest competition so we were sure to come out strong today. Western Brown has a solid program and I have no doubt they will improve before we see them again this season so we will have stay sharp until we match up again.”

The win is the 11th consecutive in the American Division for the Falcons, dating back to a 3-2 loss to Batavia on Oct. 4, 2021.

Clinton-Massie won all three junior varsity matches. Dakota Cartner won a singles battle while Emma Everett and Taylee Olberding paired to win one doubles match and Ellie Smith and Paige Oberweiser teamed up for another win.

SUMMARY

Aug. 8, 2023

@Western Brown High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Addison Swope defeated Shyla Burson 6-2, 6-1

2-Maria Jones defeated Jordyn Lucas 6-0, 6-0

3-Lilly Logsdon defeated Jasmine Ashbrook 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green defeated Sophie Burton, Carlee Ware 6-0, 6-0

2-Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway defeated Eve Wiley, Annaleigh Richardson 6-0, 6-0

