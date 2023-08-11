Five Falcons earn All-America cheer honors at UCA camp Five Falcons earn All-America cheer honors at UCA camp Five Falcons earn All-America cheer honors at UCA camp Five Falcons earn All-America cheer honors at UCA camp Five Falcons earn All-America cheer honors at UCA camp

Several Clinton-Massie cheerleaders earned UCA All-America honors at the UCA Cheer Camp.

Emma Collins, Ava LeMasters, Lydia Cameron, Lynnea Dean and Cassie Hargis received All-America honors at the camp. Cheer coach Ashley Seewer “received invitations to perform all around the country and world in parades and other performances, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The high school and middle school cheer teams attended at the UCA Cheer Camp Aug. 1-4 at Miami University.

Cheer coach Ashley Seewer said the teams “learned new materials for our seasons and we competed on the last day.”

The high school cheerleaders finished third in the Game Day competition and their cheer scored second overall.

The middle school cheerleaders were third for their cheer.

The entire program won a Traditions Award for showing the most school pride, spirit, leadership and great attitude throughout camp.

Seewer said four cheerleaders received the Pin-It Forward Award. This award recognizes cheerleaders that promote leadership, spirit, commitment, kindness, and motivation, Seewer said. The high school winners were Collins, Tess Prignitz, and Kyla Hesler while the middle school honoree were Aleeah Cameron.