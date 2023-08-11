7-under wins Community outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of French Hatfield, Jack Oney, Mike Shaw and Jacob Griewahn had a 7-under par 29 Thursday and won a scorecard playoff to finish first in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7.

The runnerup team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Bill Ross and Jeff Watkins eagled Nos. 2 and 8.

The rest of the field:

30: Gary DeFayette, John Philp, D Bullock, Dick Caplinger.

31: Rocky Long, Don Sicurella, Bob Vanzant, Jim Doak.

31: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Mark Hess, Gary Schrader.

31: John Faul, Cliff Doyle, Jack Carson, Fred Stern.

35: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Jim Luck, Mike Gross.