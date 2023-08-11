Cochran, Hall stout in goal; Morales nets hat trick in 6-0 win

WEST CARROLLTON — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team blitzed West Carrollton 6-0 Friday in the season opener at WCHS.

“The boys played well at all parts of the field … defense, midfield and offense,” Wilmington head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We have to continue improving our ball possession percentages, it will help us get more scoring opportunities.”

Levi Cochran made four saves in the first half as the WHS goalkeeper then gave way to Scotty Hall who made two saves in the second half to preserve the shutout.

“Our defense was stout and did an excellent job mitigating any threat,” El-Macharrafie said. “Steven Collins leadership was unmatched on the field. Bryden Plymire and Noah Estep both put in incredible shifts.”

Ben Angelica opened the scoring with his first high school goal. He later had an assist. Collins also had an assist.

Jose Morales had three goals and two assists. Bryce Vilvens added two goals and two assists.

“This game couldn’t have been effective without unsung heroes and exemplary efforts of center-mids Aven Patel and Zander Johnson controlling the midfield,” the WHS coach said. “The refs were incredible and deserve recognition for their hard work as well.”