EC tennis wins National Division opener 4-1

LEES CREEK — East Clinton won its SBAAC National Division tennis opener Tuesday with Clermont Northeastern 4-1.

The Astros (1-1 overall, 1-0 SBCN) lost only a forfeited third singles contest.

Megan Hadley and Abigail Prater won the first match of the night at first doubles. Rylee Kempton rallying from 1-4 in the second set to pick up a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) triumph at first singles.

Josi Balon and Mallory Thomason were ahead at second doubles when rain halted play and they were declared the winner.

SUMMARY

Aug 15, 2023

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 4, Clermont NE 1

Singles

1-Rylee Kempton defeated J Sharp 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)

2-Stephanie Lambert defeated A Stephen 6-2, 6-1

3-East Clinton forfeits

Doubles

1-Megan Hadley, Abigail Prater defeated C Land, M. Minsa 6-1, 6-4

2-Josi Balon, Mallory Thomason defeated L. Ritter, K. Busam 6-0, 1-0 (rain)