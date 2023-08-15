EC tennis wins National Division opener 4-1

LEES CREEK — East Clinton won its SBAAC National Division tennis opener Tuesday with Clermont Northeastern 4-1.
The Astros (1-1 overall, 1-0 SBCN) lost only a forfeited third singles contest.
Megan Hadley and Abigail Prater won the first match of the night at first doubles. Rylee Kempton rallying from 1-4 in the second set to pick up a 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) triumph at first singles.
Josi Balon and Mallory Thomason were ahead at second doubles when rain halted play and they were declared the winner.
SUMMARY
Aug 15, 2023
@East Clinton High School
East Clinton 4, Clermont NE 1
Singles
1-Rylee Kempton defeated J Sharp 6-2, 7-6 (8-6)
2-Stephanie Lambert defeated A Stephen 6-2, 6-1
3-East Clinton forfeits
Doubles
1-Megan Hadley, Abigail Prater defeated C Land, M. Minsa 6-1, 6-4
2-Josi Balon, Mallory Thomason defeated L. Ritter, K. Busam 6-0, 1-0 (rain)