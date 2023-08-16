Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic Falcons knock off defending state champions at Majestic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Owen Goodwin and Andy Steed sharing top honors, Clinton-Massie defeated Kettering Alter Brown 152 to 160 Tuesday at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Alter has 36 players in its program, CM coach Phil Larrick said. The Brown team is considered Alter’s B team, he added. The Knights won the OHSAA Division II Boys Golf Championship in 2022.

“We played very well,” said Larrick. “This team (Alter) has beaten us twice in tournaments this year, so I was very pleased.”

Goodwin and Steed both came in with 37s. Alter’s Finn Grawe had a 38.

“It was nice having a program like Alter come to Majestic Springs,” said Larrick.

Also for Clinton-Masssie, Logan Miller had his best round of the year with a 38.

The Falcons improve to 21-9 on the season.