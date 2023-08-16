City recreation tennis winners from Aug. 8, 1947. From left to right: Mary Babb, Miss Miriam Brown, Betty Setty, Mary Ann Turner, the champion; and Marjean Noftsger. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected]. The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society. Like this image? Reproduction copies of this photo are available by calling the History Center. For more info, visit www.clintoncountyhistory.org; follow them on Facebook @ClintonCountyHistory; or call 937-382-4684.

Clinton County History Center