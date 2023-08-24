Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win Goodwin, Steed share top spot as Falcons open with 18-shot win

WILMINGTON — With teammates sharing top honors, Clinton-Massie easily won the first SBAAC American Division boys golf divisional of the season Wednesday at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Owen Goodwin and Andy Steed both shot 2-under par 34s to top the field.

Landon Mellinger of Wilmington and Ryan Brose of Batavia were next in line with 3-over 39s.

“Was disappointed in how we played,” Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “We need to improve our short game.”

Wilmington was the overall team runnerup, 18 shots back of the Falcons with a 169.

Clinton-Massie is the two-time defending SBAAC American Division boys golf champion.

SUMMARY

Aug 23, 2023

@Wilmington Elks 797 Golf Club

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Divisional 1

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 151, Wilmington 169, Batavia 180, New Richmond 183, Goshen 194, Western Brown 212

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie: Owen Goodwin 34 Andy Steed 34 Logan Miller 40 Evan Davidson 43 Cam Morgan 45 Colson Morgan 47

Wilmington: Landon Mellinger 39 Tommy Halloran 40 Braydon Black 44 Brody Reynolds 46 Corrick DeBoard 51 Patrick Tucker 54

Batavia: Ryan Brose 39 Braydon Schmittou 46 Kian Butler 47 Jack Stowell 49 Logan Roller 48 Landon Condo 60

New Richmond: Nick Stoffel 43 Carson Kuhlman 44 Zach Dalton 46 Ryan Fischer 51 Brock Linder 50 Lucas Higgins 52

Goshen: Kaydin Hahn 44 Cohen Hamann 50 Wyatt Price 55 Colby Thompson 49 Chase Newton 55

Western Brown: Kaden Patten 62 Luke Bronson 49 Dylan Helton 53 Levi Holden 61 Logan Maham 49 Zane Terwilliger 61