Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will meet for the regular meeting on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Wilmington City Schools BOE to meet

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Library/Media Center at Wilmington High School, located at 300 Richardson Place. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Washington Twp. Trustees change meeting date

The Washington Township Trustees changed their next meeting date originally scheduled for Sept. 4 due to Labor Day. They will meet on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at the township house, located at 162 SR 350 East in Cuba. With the exception of Labor Day, the remaining 2023 regular meetings are scheduled for the first and third Monday of each month at 9 a.m. at the township house.

Board of DD sets meeting dates

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its regular board meetings at 12 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21. All meetings will be held in the administrative conference room of Building D at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Wilmington.