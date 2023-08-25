Week 2 Final: Cedarville 35, East Clinton 0

LEES CREEK — Mistakes and turnovers plagued the East Clinton Astros in a 35-0 loss Friday to Cedarville.

The Astros lose to Cedarville for the second straight year following a 1-0 start.

“We got down on the scoreboard early because of some turnovers,” East Clinton coach Steven Olds said. “They’re a good football team. You can’t turn the ball over and expect to beat good football teams … you can’t turn the ball over four times and beat bad football teams.”

East Clinton will host Fayetteville-Perry in the first SBAAC National Division game of the season Sept. 1.

The Astros will have to clean up the miscues to get back on the winning track.

“I think we have to value the ball more,” Olds said.

The Astros got down very early in the game following a first drive interception from Colt Coffey. Cedarville took advantage of a big pass interference call on fourth down that put the Indians in position to score the opening touchdown with a Jackson Pyles QB sneak from the 1.

East Clinton failed to get a first down on the next drive, but their defense stood tall and got the ball back. A Dameon Williams fumble of a jet sweep handoff set up a similar drive for Cedarville, who again capped it with a Pyle sneak to go up 14-0.

As the second quarter opened EC had possession but would yet again fail to capitalize. Cedarville responded with a long Coffey touchdown run.

The game became a defensive slugfest until a Ryan Burns interception late in the half gave the Astros life. But a quick three-and-out was followed by an equally quick Coffey scoring run with 36 seconds left in the half to give Cedarville a 28-0 lead going in to the break.

“We probably just throw this one in the ocean and forget it,” Olds said.