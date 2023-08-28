Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• A 32-year-old male was charged with two counts of domestic violence at 9:14 p.m. on August 14. The incident took place at a Brownberry Drive residence with a 44-year-old male listed as the victim and he had apparent minor injuries. The report indicates the suspect and victim are siblings.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 10 p.m. on August 18 during a traffic stop around Rombach Avenue and Oak Street. According to the report, officers observed a wrong-way driver on Locust Street near Cashman Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver was found under the influence of alcohol.

• Police arrested a 60-year-old female for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:36 p.m. on August 20. According to the report, police responded to the area of South Street on the report of a reckless driver. While on the scene, an accident occurred in the opposite lane. “While investigating the accident it was found that a driver who had stopped in the roadway, but was not involved in the accident was intoxicated,” the report states.

• Police arrested a 55-year-old female for alleged criminal trespass at 7:31 p.m. on August 21 in the woods near East Main Street. No further details were listed in the report.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia at 12:15 p.m. on August 20 after a traffic stop on East Main Street. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 8:11 p.m. on August 13, police received a report of a 68-year-old male displaying a firearm and making threats to a neighbor on South Wall Street. According to the report, the neighbor “while confronting a homeowner in regards to alleged harassment” the suspect displayed the firearm and made threats until the neighbor left. An investigation is pending.

• At 10:27 p.m. on August 19, police observed a vehicle traveling on South Street with a possible tag violation. A traffic stop was initiated and while waiting for the driver to provide the insurance card, the officer noticed a plastic bag with a substance in it. When asked the driver advised the bag contained “‘salt’ for her dentures.” The officer searched the vehicle and found used glass smoking pipes within the driver’s purse. The driver was cited for the tag violation but was advised further charges may come pending lab analysis results.

• At 6:15 p.m. on August 17, police responded to a Southridge Avenue on the report of an assault. The report lists a 19-year-old male as the victim with apparent minor injuries. The report lists a 25-year-old male as the suspect.

• At 10 a.m. on August 15, police received a report of telecommunication fraud from a 66-year-old male. According to the report, the victim had $25,000 stolen from him. No further details were listed. An investigation is ongoing.

• At 6:04 p.m. on August 17, a 48-year-old male reported “a menacing incident through social media,” according to the report. A 43-year-old male was listed as the suspect. The report indicates investigation is pending.

• At 3:33 p.m. on August 17, a 46-year-old female reported her 2010 Jeep Wrangler was stolen from the 300 block of South Walnut Street.

• At 1:05 p.m. on August 18, police responded to a theft report at a grocery store on Rombach Avenue. According to the report, a 24-year-old male was seen on video “concealing a bottle of alcohol.” The reporting officer indicated that once he obtained a copy of the video, charges would be filed.

• At 6:30 p.m. on August 1, police received a report of an air conditioner being stolen from a store on Rombach Avenue. A 49-year-old female was listed as the suspect.

• At 10:24 a.m. on August 18, a car dealership on West Main Street reported a dealer plate was stolen from them. According to the report, the theft occurred between June 27 and August 18.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574