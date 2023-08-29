Halloran joins SBAAC mix with Steed, Goodwin

HAMERSVILLE — Clinton-Massie teammates Owen Goodwin and Andy Steed continued their battle for top honors in the SBAAC American Division.

But Wilmington’s Tommy Halloran jumped into the fray Monday with match medalist honors at the second divisional at Friendly Meadows Golf Course.

Halloran had a 37 while Steed and Goodwin both shot 38s as Clinton County topped the field.

The team standings aren’t as suspenseful. The Falcons had 157 on Monday and lead Wilmington by 40 strokes.

Individually, though, Steed and Goodwin are first after two rounds with 72 while Halloran is next in line with 77. There are three more nine-hole divisionals and the 18-hole league tournament remaining on the schedule.

“I thought the guys played well,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “This is a tough course, if you are not familiar with it.”

The Falcons improve to 34-9 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2023

SBAAC American Division divisional

@Friendly Meadows Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 157 New Richmond 177 Wilmington 179 Batavia 192 Goshen 198 Western Brown 206

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia (192) Ryan Brose 49 Brayden Schmittou 47 Kian Butler 52 Jack Stowell 49 Logan Roller 47 Logan Slaughter 58

New Richmond (176) Nick Stoffel 43 Carson Kuhlman 39 Zach Dalton 48 Ryan Fischer 47 Brock Linder 61 Lucas Higgins 59

Clinton-Massie (157) Andy Steed 38 Owen Goodwin 38 Logan Miller 40 Evan Davidson 46 Cam Morgan 54 Colson Morgan 41

Western Brown (206) Kaden Patten 51 Luke Bronson 51 Dylan Helton 47 Levi Holden 57 Logan Maham 65 Zane Terwilliger 62

Goshen (198) Kaydin Hahn 49 Cohen Hamann 48 Wyatt Price 59 Colby Thompson 51 Chase Newton 50 Jaden Ison 64

Wilmington (179) Corrick DeBoard 47 Tommy Halloran 37 Landon Mellinger 46 Braydon Black 49 Patrick Tucker 53 Brody Reynolds 50