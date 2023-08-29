Brittany and Sophie Urbanowicz shine as beacons of support and inspiration at the Indiana Special Olympics. Here, they lend a helping hand at the “Billy Footwear table,” assisting attendees in finding their perfect fit while discussing “Billy Footwear,” a collaborative endeavor that brings universal design approach that seamlessly combines both functionality and style. Michael Urbanowicz, the visionary behind “Faith Over CP” and the innovator behind the “Sophie Boot,” with his two children, Sophie and Gabe. Submitted photos The Urbanowicz family stands strong with their children, Gabe and Sophie, as they lead an inspiring journey of innovation and determination in the face of challenges. An evaluation for Sophie’s Boot: Enhancing Mobility and Confidence for Children with Cerebral Palsy. Learn more about the innovative Sophie’s Boot and its positive impact on children’s mobility and self-assurance.

In a heartwarming tale of determination and innovation, a New Vienna family’s mission to create a sense of normalcy for their 6-year old daughter with cerebral palsy (CP) has led to the development of “Sophie Boot.” Michael and Brittany Urbanowicz, parents to their spirited daughter Sophie and son Gabe, embarked on this journey to make a difference not just for their family, but for others facing similar challenges.

Inspiration Surfaces Amidst Challenges

The inspiration behind the “Sophie Boot” came when Sophie needed ankle-foot orthosis (AFO) braces.

Brittany shared, “We went to nine shoe stores to find a pair of shoes to fit the braces and still could not find shoes to fit over her braces.”

Despite their efforts, they struggled to find shoes that accommodated Sophie’s AFO braces, leaving them feeling like they were failing their daughter in a seemingly simple task.

Brittany’s innovative concept of integrating a supportive brace and a convenient zipper into a single boot marked a pivotal moment. The development of the Sophie Boot not only upheld their commitment to Sophie but also possesses the potential to profoundly impact countless other children grappling with similar challenges.

“The Gait Lab has affirmed that the Sophie Boot outperforms last year’s $3,000 AFOs, which barely lasted four months due to Sophie’s growth,” Michael said. “Clinically proven to outshine the leading AFO braces globally, the Sophie Boot decreases in-toeing by 15%. Furthermore, it raises the steps per minute metric by an impressive 14.86%, leading to a notable enhancement in Sophie’s pace and overall speed. Evident enhancements extend beyond the physical—Sophie exudes increased overall energy and elevated confidence while donning the Sophie Boot.”

The Impact on Sophie’s Life

The Sophie Boot has sparked a remarkable transformation in Sophie’s life, imparting her with a newfound sense of normalcy and a remarkable boost in confidence. Designed to conceal her braces while providing crucial support, the boot has enabled her to revel in the simple joys of childhood just like her peers.

Brittany said, “It gives her a sense of normalcy like other little girls with the braces hidden within the shoes, she now looks like the other little girls, and it has built up her confidence level and her energy level to where we haven’t seen it before. She is still getting the support that she needs, but it is giving her so much more along with it. We can’t wait for others to have the same significant impact.”

‘Faith over CP’: A Mission to Make a Difference

Michael and Brittany’s commitment to making a positive impact led them to establish the non-profit organization, “Faith over CP.” The organization aims to raise awareness about cerebral palsy, promote faith and inclusion, and provide support to families who can benefit from the Sophie Boot.

Through their journey, they’ve encountered challenges, but their dedication to their daughter’s well-being and the well-being of other families with disabled children has driven them forward.

“We have created a superior product for Sophie,” Michael explained. “With scientific and medical evidence, we can confidently provide her with better support and normalcy.”

A Pledge of Support

In a unique pledge of support, Michael announced that he plans to pledge $100,000 to grow and support Faith over CP through the sale of a rental property he purchased when he was 19. This pledge will not only contribute to the growth of the organization but also play a pivotal role in bringing the transformative Sophie Boot to the market, according to Michael.

Empowering Others Through Faith and Innovation

The journey of the Urbanowicz family not only led to the creation of the innovative Sophie Boot but also sparked the establishment of Faith over CP, a beacon of hope for families in similar situations.

Brittany’s words resonated strongly: “God has called us to make a change and a difference in the world by using Faith over CP and the Sophie Boot to help others and share about Jesus, who has carried us through this tough and ongoing journey of having a child with cerebral palsy. It has its challenges, but without him, we wouldn’t be who we are today. With God all things are possible!”

For a comprehensive understanding of Faith over CP and to delve into details about Sophie Boot, explore the official website at www.faithoverpc.org. Those interested can stay informed about the initiatives and progress by visiting Facebook and Instagram pages, “Faith over CP.” Contributions can also be made to the cause through a donation on the website.