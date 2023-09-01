JV Falcons shoot season best total in win over Panthers

WILMINGTON — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity boys golf team defeated Miami Trace with a season-best 172 score.

Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course, the Falcons (5-0 on the year) won by 29 strokes over the Panthers.

“We continue to improve our mental decisions on the course which have resulted in better scores each time out,” coach Clayton Morgan said.

Evan Davidson was the match medalist with a 39.

Micah Ruther had a personal best 41 and Morgan said Ruther “continues to set the bar with solid scores and has improved dramatically from the start of the season.”

Liam Denehy came in with 45. Quinton Smith shot a 47. Ethan Robinette had a 52 and Conner Jacobs carded a 54.