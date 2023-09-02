DePauw spoils Wilmington opener with 4-0 soccer win

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University, which defeated the Wilmington College men’s soccer team at Williams Stadium to open the 2022 campaign, did the same on its home turf Friday night as the Tigers shutout the Quakers 4-0.

DePauw tested Wilmington netminder Thomas Grimes very early as the sophomore goalkeeper from California made two saves on high shots. On the second shot, however, the Tigers were there to pounce on the rebound as Lalo Castellanos scored unassisted in the third minute. The hosts kept pressing, firing 10 shots in the first third of the game. They were rewarded on the 10th as Sam Thiel, the Tigers’ leading scorer from a season ago, made it 2-0.

The final 60 minutes saw each team take eight shots with Ryan Forino breaking the drought for WC with an effort at goal in the 31st minute which was saved. Unfortunately for the Quakers, the game’s next shot resulted in a 3-0 lead as DePauw converted a penalty kick. The Tigers added one goal in the final 45 minutes to secure the victory.

Thiel finished with two goals for DePauw with Castellanos and Joel Thompkins scoring the first and last goal respectively. Grimes made four saves on eight shots while Alexander Lundin, alongside the Tigers’ defense, secured the shutout by making four saves.

Sakarias Bahamondez, Brady Vilvens and Forino each took two shots for the Quakers in defeat.

Wilmington (0-1-0) will continue a lengthy road trip to open the season by traveling to Anderson University 5 p.m. Tuesday.