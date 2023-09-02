WC women rally twice, open season with 4-2 win

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team overcame a one-goal deficit on two occasions to defeat rival Earlham College 4-2 in a season-opening contest for both teams Friday afternoon.

The win was WC’s 10th straight over EC in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry.

The Wilmington Quakers conceded an early goal as Isabel Slone scored her first goal of the season in the fourth minute of the match. Wilmington responded quickly and unleashed four shots on goal over the next 10 minutes as senior Haley Fulton scored an equalizing goal in the 14th minute.

Sophomore Alex Wilson led Wilmington in goals scored last season and wasted no time getting on the board by scoring her first of the season to tie the game at 2-2.

The second half was dominated by Wilmington as sophomore Jordan Snyder scored an unassisted goal to give Wilmington a lead it wouldn’t give up. Jada Pohlen stretched the lead to 4-2 off an assist by Alex Wilson.

Wilmington outshot Earlham 22-5 and held Earlham without a shot in the second half with a dominant defensive performance.

The Quakers will host Bethany College 2 p.m. Sunday at Townsend Field.