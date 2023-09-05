Hurricane records second straight shutout, blanks Lions 6-0

NEW RICHMOND — A trio of Wilmington goalkeepers recorded a shutout Tuesday as the Hurricane boys soccer team defeated New Richmond 6-0.

The SBAAC American Division win puts WHS at 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. Wilmington has outscored its opponents 28-4 this season.

New Richmond goes to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in league play.

“The team played really well in every position,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “They passed well and controlled the game. When they needed to be dangerous, they were lethal.”

Levi Cochran played “a heck of a game” as the main goalkeeper, the WHS coach said, recording eight saves in net. Scotty Hall and Bryden Plymire had one save each. Plymire used his head, the coach said, to make his lone save of the night.

On offense, Ben Angelica had two goals and two assists. Jose Morales also had two goals while Aven Patel and Steven Collins had one goal each. Bryce Vilvens also notched two saves and Morales had one.