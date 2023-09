City to hold Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony

WILMINGTON — To commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the City of Wilmington will hold a 9/11 day of service and remembrance on Monday at the municipal building parking lot.

The community is encouraged to attend the remembrance, which will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Parking will be available in the Locust Street parking lot, 69 N. South St., and roadside, according to city officials. Refreshments will be provided in the community room following the ceremony.