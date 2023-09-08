Fish stocking in the fall

The first day of fall is quickly approaching and will be here before we know it. Farmers will be getting ready for harvest, Pumpkin spice flavored everything will be available, and things might start to feel a little spooky. Looking into the natural resource’s world, perennial plants and trees will be going into dormancy, annuals will have already gone into reproduction, and new life seems to slowly come to a halt in preparations for the winter. However, new beginnings can be found in ponds across Ohio, as fall is a great time to stock your ponds with new fish.

Cool water provides a lower stress environment for moving fish. Lower water temperatures slow down the fish’s metabolism, while also limiting the growth of parasites and pathogens. The best water temperature for your pond when stocking new fish is 65 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Its important to communicate with the fish hatchery on what the temperature of your pond is, so that they can fill the shipping truck with water within 5 degrees of your pond water temperature. If there are major disparities in water temperature between the shipping truck water and your pond, the possibility for mortality increases.

It’s a good idea to introduce minnows in advance of stocking your pond with large fish. This will provide your game fish with enough forage to give them a strong start and grow throughout the colder months. Options for forage minnows that work well in Ohio are the Fathead Minnow and the Golden Shiner. Forage minnows and shiners should be stocked at a rate of 1,000 adult fish per/acre of pond. Make sure to buy your forage fish from a reputable hatchery as occasionally Fingerling Carp or Bullhead Catfish can contaminate the load.

There are a few recommended species that work well in Ohio ponds, among these are the Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, and the Channel Catfish.

Largemouth Bass

The Largemouth Bass reproduces and feeds well in warm and vegetated ponds. This is a great predator for maintaining reasonable numbers of fish within your pond. Supplemental stocking is often not needed as this bass reproduces easily on its own. This fish starts out by eating microscopic organisms when young, and then transitions to eating smaller fish when older. Largemouth Bass should be stocked at a rate of 100, 2–4-inch fingerlings per/acre of pond.

Bluegill

Like the Largemouth Bass, Bluegill also do well in shallow, warm, and vegetated areas. These characteristics make them a good option for ponds. Bluegills reproduce easily and make a good food source for Largemouth Bass. If there aren’t sufficient numbers of bass to prey on the Bluegill, or the pond is being chocked with vegetation, Bluegill can become stunted. Supplementary stocking is rarely needed as they reproduce abundantly, initial stocking should be at a rate of 500, 1–3-inch fingerlings per/acre of pond.

Redear Sunfish

This species is sometimes used at an alternative to Bluegill. The Redear Sunfish offers a few benefits that you might find helpful in your pond. The Sunfish grows larger than the Bluegill, they feed on pond snails that can overtake ponds, and they produce fewer offspring than Bluegill, so they are less likely to become stunted in growth. Because the Redear Sunfish does not reproduce as abundantly as the Bluegill, they may not produce enough young to support a healthy Largemouth Bass population. It is best to Stock the Bluegill and Redear Sunfish together at a rate of 250, 1–3-inch fingerlings per/acre of both species if you plan on also having Large Mouth Bass.

Channel Catfish

Channel Catfish grow well in ponds and rarely cause problems unless they are overstocked. These fish will not reproduce unless they are given spawning containers within the pond. Initially you should stock Channel Catfish at a rate of 100, 2–4-inch fingerlings per/acre. If the pond is already stocked with Largemouth Bass, stock at the same rate but at a larger size of 4–6-inch Catfish.

A healthy pond is needed to maintain most fish populations, so make sure to consult with a fish stocking company before you make a fish purchase. Just because there is a species of fish that is available does not mean that it will thrive in your pond. Keep in mind what your goals are, do you want a fish that will reproduce on its own? Maybe you want a species for seasonal fishing. These are all factors to keep in mind.

Information used from OSU Extension Fact sheet A-10-02 “Fish Species Selection for Pond Stocking” by William E, Lynch Jr., Extension Associate, Aquatic Ecosystem Management, School of Natural Resources.

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.