Wilmington code enforcement reports

Processes of the Code Enforcement Department: Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location. If a complaint is substantiated, an investigation is opened. Property owners and/or Tenants are then contacted via US Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the following actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s). The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension. When a case status is “Violation Pending” this means that the property has either received a complaint that has not been investigated, or the property was given a warning and no violations have been opened at that time. Some cases may not be listed as they are still under review/investigation.

If you are requesting information about a case or property, you can submit a records request by phone, email, in writing, or in person to the Code Enforcement Department. All records handled by this department are public record and can accessed with a request.

Potential violations (in Wilmington city limits only) can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6509, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/, or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588. The Code Enforcement Department does not have jurisdiction over parked vehicles in the roadway. To report parking violations, expired tags, disabled or damaged vehicles parked in the right-of-way, call the Wilmington Police Department on their non-emergency line at 937-382-3833.

Annen Vance Code Enforcement Official, City of Wilmington

August 16-31 Activity Summary

Inspections Performed- 75 Complaints Received- 21 New Violations Opened- 80 New Cases Opened- 43 Cases Closed- 52 Total Open Cases- 159

August 16-31 Case Activity (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Open Violations and Notes)

Case# 5039, 08/16/2023, 901 N. South St, 1143.04(q)(6)(f)- Accessory Use- Wood Storage/1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Yard Parking- Front/Side Lawn Prohibited/1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance/1709.02(h)(2)- Motor Vehicle- Public Nuisance, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4934, 05/25/2023, 291 W. Main St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1511.03(2)(b)(c)- Open Burning- Waste Disposal/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1709.03(n)- Windows/1729.02(a)(b)-Litter, Notice of Non-Compliance-Sent

Case# 5034, 08/11/2023, 216 Hawley Ave, 1709.01(c)-Vacant Structures/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/505.08- Nuisance Conditions Prohibited, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5038, 08/16/2023, 294 S. Walnut St, 1729.02(a)- Weeds and Grass/1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5040, 08/21/2023, 676 Hiatt Ave, 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicle Prohibitions/1729.01(a)(b)-Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5041, 08/21/2023, 770 Florence Ave, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5042, 08/21/2023, 1018 Kathryn Dr, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5043, 08/21/2023, 229 Burdel Dr, 925.12- Bulk Pick-Up Requirements, First Notice-Sent

Case# 5044, 08/22/2023, 509 Randolph St, 311.01(d)- Placing injurious material in the street, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5045, 08/22/2023, 238 N. Walnut St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5046, 08/22/2023, 300 S. South St (all units), Critical Violation- 172104(c)- Electrical System Hazards. 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1511.03(2)(b)(c)- Open Burning- Waste Disposal/1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1709.02(c)-Stair and Walking Surfaces/1709.03(n)- Windows/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5047, 08/22/2023, 316 Charles St, 1709.03(e)- Foundation Walls/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1709.03(k)- Deck/1709.03(l)- Chimneys and Towers/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/547.03(c)-Trimming of Trees and Shrubs, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5048, 08/22/2023, 239 Doan St, 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1729.01(a)- Weeds and Grass, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5049, 08/23/2023, 456 Oakridge Dr, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.03(c)- Street Numbers/1717.05(a)- Plumbing Requirements, First Notice- Posted at Property

Case# 5051, 08/24/2023, 390 Washington Ave, 1143.02-Outdoor Storage/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1709.01(c)-Vacant Structures/1701.08(a)(3)-Structure Unfit for Human Occupancy/1143.04(q)(6)(f)- Accessory Use- Wood Storage, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5054, 08/30/2023, 488 John Chambers Dr, 1729.01(a)- Weeds and Grass/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes/925.

Case# 5055, 08/30/2023, 105 Woodview Dr, 1709.03(c)- Street Numbers/1171.04(b)(1)(c)- Yard Parking- Front/Side Lawn Prohibited, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5045, 08/22/2023, 238 N. Walnut St, 1729.01(a)- Weeds and Grass, Notice Posted at Property

Case# 5056, 08/30/2023, Clinton St, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Shrubs/903.05-Cleaning and Repair of Sidewalks, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5057, 08/30/2023, 413 S. Mulberry St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, First Notice- Sent

Case# 5058, 08/31/2023, 297 Louise St, 547.02(b)- Removal of Dead or Diseased Trees, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4810, 03/02/2023, 522 Valley St, 1709.01(c)-Vacant Structures/547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes/1709.03(f)- Exterior Walls, First Notice- Sent

Case# 4139, 03/16/2021, 889 Rombach Ave, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1308.01(a)-Public Nuisance/1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(p)-Doors, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4140, 03/18/2021,873 Rombach Ave, 1709.03(d)- Structural Members/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4306, 09/10/2021, 262 N. Mulberry St, 1308.01(h)-Public Nuisance/1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(b)-Protective Treatment/1709.03(e)-Foundation Walls/1709.03(f)-Exterior Walls/1721.04(c)-Electrical System Hazards, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4335, 11/22/2021, 135-141 W. Locust St, 1709.02(a)-Sanitation/1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4336, 11/22/2021, 129 W. Locust St, 1308.01(d)-Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter/1709.03(b)-Protective Treatment/1709.03(g)-Roofs and Drainage/1709.03(f)-Exterior Walls/1721.04(c)-Electrical System Hazards/1709.02(a)- Sanitation, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4310, 09/15/2021, 237 N. Lincoln St, 1701.08(a)- Unsafe Structure/1308.01(d)-Public Nuisance/1709.03(e)-Foundation Walls/1721.04(c)-Electrical System Hazards, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Case# 4313, 09/15/2021, 180 Columbus St, 1701.08(a)(1)- Unsafe Structure/1701.08(a)(2)- Unsafe Structure /1308.01(d)-Public Nuisance/1709.03(e)-Foundation Walls/1721.04(c)-Electrical System Hazards, Trial to Court scheduled 10/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m.

August 16-31 Closed Cases (Case Number, Case Date, Address, Closed Violations and Notes)

Case# 4931, 05/24/2023, 363 Grant St, 1709.02(a)- Sanitation, Closed Case-Resolved by Owner

Case# 5036, 08/14/2023, 407 N. South St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5033, 08/11/2023, 877 Xenia Ave, 547.03(d)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5032, 08/10/2023, 1219 Southridge Ave, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5029, 08/09/2023, 243 A St, 1143.02- Outdoor Storage/1308.01(k)-Public Nuisance/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4796, 02/14/2023, 265 E. Locust St, 1709.03(j)- Stair and Walking Surfaces/1725.02(i)- Handrails, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5004, 07/20/2023, 1359 Wayne Rd, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5042, 08/21/2023, 1018 Kathryn Dr, 547.03(c)- Trimming of Trees and Bushes, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5052, 08/29/2023, 75 Hale St, Unsubstantiated Complaint- Closed Case

Case# 4855, 04/25/2023, 362 Dana Ave, 1709.03(g)- Roofs and Drainage, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5037, 08/14/2023, 841 Ohio Ave, 547.03(c)-Trimming of Bushes, Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

Case# 5044, 8/22/23, 509 Randolph St, 311.01(d)- Obstruction in Street, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

Case# 4045, 08/22/2023, 238 N. Walnut St, 1729.01(a)- Weed and Grass Removal/1729.02(a)(b)- Litter, Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant