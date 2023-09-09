Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo

CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie remains undefeated following a 28-26 win Friday night in its first road contest against the highly-ranked Mt. Healthy.

Clinton-Massie head coach Dan McSurley has never been one to shy away from a challenge and facing an athletic, unbeaten Division III team certainly was a challenge.

“These kinds of games make you better,” McSurley said.

It almost made the Falcons a one-loss team. Clinton-Massie had leads of 21-6 and 28-12 but couldn’t rest comfortably as Mt. Healthy quarterback Jahmeir Spain engineered two fourth quarter scoring drives, the second of which made it 28-26.

The Falcons special teams, though, stepped up big, recovering the ensuing onside kick and Massie ran the final 3:07 off the clock to preserve the win.

“Just recovering those onside kicks, I thought that was the difference,” McSurley said. “That was huge, that was critical because they had all the momentum.”

The game was a contrast in styles — Massie ran 63 times for 304 yards while Mt. Healthy was 19 for 22 passing for 294 yards.

Logan Chesser ran it 34 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Spain had three TD passes to three different receivers with JayJay Etheridge, who has committed to play his college at Indiana University, leading the way with an 8-104-1 receiving line.

The game began as well as CM could’ve hoped with a long drive that drained six minutes off the clock and was highlighted by first down runs from Cooper Carmack and Chesser. Carmack punched it in from the 2 to put Massie on top.

On Mt. Healthy’s first drive, penalties and elite run coverage by the Falcons set the Fighting Owls back to a third and 15 where Spain fumbled and Nolan Phipps found the football for the Falcons.

The next series was a vintage 12-play touchdown drive. A 16-yard run by Carmack would set Phipps up from the 1 to give CM a 14-0 lead.

Mt. Healthy bounced back, despite a third down tackle for loss by Ty Clutter. On fourth down, Spain hooked up with Jai’Meir Scott for 30 yards and a touchdown. Massie blocked the extra point, 14-6.

But Massie responded, going down field and draining the majority of the remaining four minutes in the half, getting to the 5 where Chesser found his way into the endzone.

Elijah Groh had a big sack on the next MH offensive possession and the Falcons took a 21-6 lead into halftime.

The Fighting Owls crept closer as Spain and Israel Bradford hooked up for a 77-yard score and it was 21-12 Falcons.

Behind a strong effort from the offensive line, Chesser again couldn’t be stopped, scoring from 10 yards out on a fourth down play. Ean McGuinness booted his fourth extra point of the night and Massie led 28-12.

A Mt. Healthy touchdown was followed by a Clinton-Massie fumble, which was recovered at the Owls 5. It didn’t take long for the Owls to negotiate the 95 yards for a touchdown but Massie recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2023

@Mt. Healthy High School

Clinton-Massie 28, Mt. Healthy 26

SCORING

First Quarter

CM-Cooper Carmack 2 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Second Quarter

CM-Nolan Phipps 1 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

MH-Jai’Mier Scott 30 yard pass from Jameir Spain (PAT failed)

CM-Logan Chesser 5 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Third Quarter

MH-Israel Bradford 77 yard pass from Jahmeir Spain (PAT failed)

CM-Logan Chesser 4 yard run (Ean McGuinness PAT)

Fourth Quarter

MH-Israel Bradford 17 yard run (PAT failed)

MH-JayJay Etheridge 15 yard pass from Jahmeir Spain (Bradford run)

STATISTICS

PASSING: CM (1-1-0-17) , Kaden Zantene 1-1-0, 17 yards; MH (19-22-0-294) Spain 19-22-0, 294 yards 3 TD

RUSHING: CM (63-304) Logan Chesser 34-202-2, Cooper Carmack 17-71-1, Nolan Phipps 10-31-1, Kaden Zantene 0-2-0; MH (14-64) Spain 7-32-0, Bradford 5-20-1, Scott 1-7-0, Etheridge 1-5-0

RECEIVING: CM (1-17) Cash Mounce 1-17-0; MH (19-294) Etheridge 8-104-1, Bradford 4-95-1, Scott 3-50-1, Sanders 2-28-0, Fannon 2-17-0

TACKLES: Ty Clutter 5.5, Carter Martin 3, Mason Martini 1, Elijah Groh 2, Eli Ruther 0.5, Brady Russell 5, Ean McGuinness 0.5, Nolan Phipps 0.5, Tristan Trampler 1, Hunter Monds 1, Miles Theetge 1, Jack Elkins 2, Peyton Warren 0.5, Brendan Musser 1, Brighton Rodman 0.5, Peyton Brewer 1

PENALTIES: CM 2-31; MH 5-44