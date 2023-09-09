Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo Mark Huber Photo

GREENFIELD — Andrew Potts ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns against his former school as McClain defeated East Clinton 22-6 Friday night.

Potts, who transferred from East Clinton to McClain, was too much for the Astro defense in the second half, carrying the ball on 20 of the 28 plays from scrimmage in the third and fourth quarters. In the first half, McClain ran 23 plays — 12 rushes, 11 passes — but in the second half the Tigers strapped their hopes on the back of the Potts who ran 20 times for 133 yards to wear down the smaller Astros.

Despite the loss, East Clinton (2-2) had its chances. The Astros reached the Tigers 22 or closer — 1, 6, 22, 9 — four times and failed to get any points. The drives ended fumble, turnover on downs, turnover on downs and interception.

East Clinton’s shifty Glenn Peacock ran for 174 yards and the only touchdown of the game for the Astros, a 48-yard scamper that made it 14-6 in the third.

The East Clinton defense was solid but simply wore down. Early on, the Astros were stingy. Alex Edison and Owen Roberts combined for a sack in the first quarter. The Tigers took advantage of an EC turnover to score the first points of the game, a Potts three-yard run with 64 seconds remaining in the first period.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Tigers bullied their way down field with the offensive line paving the way for 63 yards on 12 rushes. Potts capped the drive with a one-yard plunge. Peacock’s score followed but the Tigers went back up by two touchdowns when Drake Stapleton ran it in from the four.

East Clinton had its next two drives appear promising but both ended without points.

Cam Medley had an interception and fumble recovery for the Tigers defense

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2023

@McClain High School

Tigers 22, Astros 6

GM^6^0^16^0^^22

EC^0^0^6^0^^6

SCORING

First Quarter

GM-Andrew Potts 3 yard run (PAT failed) 1:08

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

GM-Andrew Potts 1 yard run (Stapleton pass to Sykes) 5:53

EC-Glenn Peacock 48 yard run (PAT failed) 4:47

GM-Drake Stapleton 4 yard run (Sykes run) 1:44

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring

STATISTICS

PASSING: EC (3-14-3) Lukas Runk 3-14-3, 37 yards; GM (4-11-0) Drake Stapleton 4-11-0, 59 yards

RUSHING: EC (37-198) Glenn Peacock 29-174, Dameon Williams 5-22, Lukas Runk 2-4, Aidan Conger 1-(-2); GM (40-210) Drake Stapleton 10-28, Riley Cummins 2-7, Andrew Potts 28-175

RECEIVING: EC (3-37) Ryan Burns 1-5 Dameon Williams 1-5 Clayton Kimmey 1-27; GM (4-59) Riley Cummins 1-25 TD Matesic 1-10 Max Eikenberry 2-24

INTERCEPTIONS: EC-; GM-Owen Sykes, Cam Medley, Max Eikenberry

FUMBLE RECOVERY: EC-Aidan Conger; GM-Cam Medley

TOTAL YARDS: EC-235; GM-269

PENALTIES: East Clinton 2-5 McClain 7-80