Below are the results from Little Miami today. We had another strong showing with many more PRs and season’s bests on both the HS and MS teams.
MORROW — The Clinton-Massie and Wilmington cross country teams ran Saturday at the Little Miami Invitational.
Madilyn Brausch of WHS was 14th in the girls race, posting a season best time of 20:53.1. She edged Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam who was 15th in 21:00.1.
Oliver McDermott of WHS ran 18:44.8, also a season-best time, while Caleb Werling was the first Falcon boy in 19:48.9.
In the middle school races, the Rodger O. Borror top finishers were Earich Knox for the boys and Josey King for the girls. For Clinton-Massie, Lylah Corbin was the top girls runner and Joey Sweet was the best male runner.
SUMMARY
Sept 9, 2023
@Little Miami Invitational
High School Girls
1-Bridget McKee (turpin) 18:47.7; 14-Madilyn Brausch (wil) 20:53.1 SB; 15-Malea Beam (cm) 21:00.1; 22-Hailey Myers (cm) 21:16.4; 54-Kennedy Moore (wil) 22:24.2 SB; 74-Alexa Benitez (wil) 23:12.6 PR; 94-Georgia Black (cm) 24:25.3; 95-Shelby Robinson (cm) 24:33.6; 101-Jillian Arledge (cm) 24:57.2; 109-Dakota Cartner (cm) 25:33.6; 118-Mia Hollingsworth (wil) 27:59.4 SB
High School Boys
1-Lucas Towne (turpin) 15:27.5; 67-Oliver McDermott (wil) 18:44.9 SB; 93-Preston Zeigler (wil) 19:43.3 PR; 96-Caleb Werling (cm) 19:48; 107-Sam Burt (wil) 20:15.2 SB; 113-Aiden Matheney (wil) 20:28.9 PR; 117-Bryson Geyer (cm) 20:39.4; 121-Conner Walters (wil) 20:46.1 SB; 122-Max McCoy (wil) 20:47.9 PR; 128-Jacob Vance (wil) 21:23.0 PR; 131-Mack Hensley (cm) 21:47.7; 135-Wyatt Mounts (wil) 22:20.1 PR; 141-Cooper Short (wil) 23:43.4; 144-Laith Latif (cm) 25:11.5
Middle School Girls
1-Makenna Bowman (kings) 12:42.4; 38-Josey King (rob) 15:21.4 PR; 50-Lylah Corbin (cm) 15:55.3; 52-Autumn Byrd (rob) 16:04.9 PR; 63-Alia Hester (rob) 16:34.7 PR; 73-Eliot Conarroe (rob) 17:14; 74-Jaylynn Foster (rob) 17:15.8 PR; 99-Cecilia Hackney (rob) 19:01.8 PR; 113-Hope Goins (rob) 21:07.4; 117-Honey Blanco-McHone (rob) 22:22.7 PR
Middle School Boys
1-Owen Huff (oakhills) 10:58.9; 31-Earich Knox (rob) 12:38.7 PR; 40-Joey Sweet (cm) 12:54.7; 47-Jack Clark (cm) 13:16.5; 53-Landon Davis (rob) 13:31.9 PR; 59-Brady Roe (rob) 13:51.8 PR; 62-Cayden Patton (cm) 14:06.2; 70-Jaxon Kemplin (cm) 14:41.2; 84-Peyton Oetzel (rob) 17:07.7 PR; 86-Bailey Oetzel (rob) 17:15.5; 89-Caleb Sweetman (rob) 17:47.1 PR; 96-Kaleb Hodges (cm) 19:42.3