Clinton-Massie’s Hailey Myers and Malea Beam during a race earlier in the season.

Below are the results from Little Miami today. We had another strong showing with many more PRs and season’s bests on both the HS and MS teams.

MORROW — The Clinton-Massie and Wilmington cross country teams ran Saturday at the Little Miami Invitational.

Madilyn Brausch of WHS was 14th in the girls race, posting a season best time of 20:53.1. She edged Clinton-Massie’s Malea Beam who was 15th in 21:00.1.

Oliver McDermott of WHS ran 18:44.8, also a season-best time, while Caleb Werling was the first Falcon boy in 19:48.9.

In the middle school races, the Rodger O. Borror top finishers were Earich Knox for the boys and Josey King for the girls. For Clinton-Massie, Lylah Corbin was the top girls runner and Joey Sweet was the best male runner.

SUMMARY

Sept 9, 2023

@Little Miami Invitational

High School Girls

1-Bridget McKee (turpin) 18:47.7; 14-Madilyn Brausch (wil) 20:53.1 SB; 15-Malea Beam (cm) 21:00.1; 22-Hailey Myers (cm) 21:16.4; 54-Kennedy Moore (wil) 22:24.2 SB; 74-Alexa Benitez (wil) 23:12.6 PR; 94-Georgia Black (cm) 24:25.3; 95-Shelby Robinson (cm) 24:33.6; 101-Jillian Arledge (cm) 24:57.2; 109-Dakota Cartner (cm) 25:33.6; 118-Mia Hollingsworth (wil) 27:59.4 SB

High School Boys

1-Lucas Towne (turpin) 15:27.5; 67-Oliver McDermott (wil) 18:44.9 SB; 93-Preston Zeigler (wil) 19:43.3 PR; 96-Caleb Werling (cm) 19:48; 107-Sam Burt (wil) 20:15.2 SB; 113-Aiden Matheney (wil) 20:28.9 PR; 117-Bryson Geyer (cm) 20:39.4; 121-Conner Walters (wil) 20:46.1 SB; 122-Max McCoy (wil) 20:47.9 PR; 128-Jacob Vance (wil) 21:23.0 PR; 131-Mack Hensley (cm) 21:47.7; 135-Wyatt Mounts (wil) 22:20.1 PR; 141-Cooper Short (wil) 23:43.4; 144-Laith Latif (cm) 25:11.5

Middle School Girls

1-Makenna Bowman (kings) 12:42.4; 38-Josey King (rob) 15:21.4 PR; 50-Lylah Corbin (cm) 15:55.3; 52-Autumn Byrd (rob) 16:04.9 PR; 63-Alia Hester (rob) 16:34.7 PR; 73-Eliot Conarroe (rob) 17:14; 74-Jaylynn Foster (rob) 17:15.8 PR; 99-Cecilia Hackney (rob) 19:01.8 PR; 113-Hope Goins (rob) 21:07.4; 117-Honey Blanco-McHone (rob) 22:22.7 PR

Middle School Boys

1-Owen Huff (oakhills) 10:58.9; 31-Earich Knox (rob) 12:38.7 PR; 40-Joey Sweet (cm) 12:54.7; 47-Jack Clark (cm) 13:16.5; 53-Landon Davis (rob) 13:31.9 PR; 59-Brady Roe (rob) 13:51.8 PR; 62-Cayden Patton (cm) 14:06.2; 70-Jaxon Kemplin (cm) 14:41.2; 84-Peyton Oetzel (rob) 17:07.7 PR; 86-Bailey Oetzel (rob) 17:15.5; 89-Caleb Sweetman (rob) 17:47.1 PR; 96-Kaleb Hodges (cm) 19:42.3