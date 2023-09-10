Yellow Jackets sting Quakers for 34 straight points in 61-25 win

BEREA — Baldwin-Wallace scored 34 unanswered points Saturday and defeated Wilmington College 61-25 in Ohio Athletic Conference football action at George Finnie Stadium.

Wilmington (1-1) had 439 total yards while Baldwin-Wallace managed 478 but three WC turnovers helped the Yellow Jackets pull off the win.

Derek Larimer passed for three touchdowns, all three to Lathan Jones who caught eight balls for 239 yards. Jones posted a 5-145-3 receiving line in the season opener last week.

But BW passer Joey Marousek threw five TDs in teh game to five different receivers.

The teams combined for 18 penalties for 171 yards.

Joey Weikel was in on 11 tackles for Wilmington while Zac Schmidt was in on 10.