Samantha Crowthers, of Lynchburg, was inducted into the Baldwin Wallace University Honors Program during the spring 2023 semester.

Crowthers, a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School majoring in pre-allied health/pre-physical therapy and exercise science, shared the distinction with 93 other high-achieving students, according to a news release. BW President Bob Helmer congratulated students on their entry into the program and encouraged them to embrace the distinctive and inspiring learning opportunities that the program provides both inside and outside the classroom.

Inductees received a pin and other honors memorabilia during the ceremony.

The BW Honors Program helps motivated and talented students make the most of their college experience by joining a community of scholars dedicated to academic excellence, leadership development and community engagement, according to the release. Interdisciplinary and experiential, the program offers unique courses and an enhanced core curriculum. The goal of the program is to engage the whole student, connect theoretical ideas to real-world applications and foster independent thinking.

Located in Berea, Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas.