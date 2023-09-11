Tractors and tradition

The Clinton County Corn Festival parade rolled through downtown Wilmington Saturday morning at 10 a.m., showcasing the heartland’s pride and heritage. Check out the vibrant snapshots from the parade featuring a convoy of tractors and cheerful community members.
Serena Hammond | News Journal photos
The Clinton County Corn Festival parade rolled through downtown Wilmington Saturday morning at 10 a.m., showcasing the heartland’s pride and heritage. Check out the vibrant snapshots from the parade featuring a convoy of tractors and cheerful community members.