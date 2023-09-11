WILMINGTON — On Friday, Sept. 22, the University of Cincinnati Health Mobile Mammography Van will visit Wilmington High School, 300 Richardson Place, from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mammograms can detect abnormalities in breast tissue before more obvious symptoms are present, and they remain the most reliable screening method for early detection of breast cancer.

As the region’s only triple-accredited breast cancer center, UC Health’s highly experienced, board-certified team of experts provide the same quality of care via the mammography van as in an office environment, according to a news release.

UC Health’s 40-foot-long 3D Mobile Mammography Van is equipped with the very latest in mammogram screening technology and offers a comfortable registration area, waiting space and private changing rooms.

Screenings typically take about 15 minutes, and results will be sent to your provider within one to three business days. Mammograms for women ages 40 and up do not require a referral, but appointments are required.

Call now to schedule an appointment: 513-584-PINK (5678).

To find a mobile mammography appointment in a community near you, please visit https://www.uchealth.com/584-pink/events/.