Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 21 and Aug. 25:

• Dawson Nace, 24, theft, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $510 court costs. Nace must have contact with the incident location and pay $26 in restitution.

• Donald Kinney, 33, obstructing official business, drug instrument possession, trespassing, sentenced to 360 days in jail (152 days suspended), fined $300, assessed $510 court costs. Kinney must take part in non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim or the incident locations. A second obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Travis McKinney, 39, of Wilmington, two counts of assault, sentenced to 360 days in jail (250 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $170 court costs. McKinney must take part in four years of non-reporting probation, take part in 48 hours of community service, have no contact with the victims, and complete anger management. McKinney may face further charges related to this case.

• Chadwick Huff, 39, of Wilmington, O.V.I., O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, license suspended from July 18, 2023-July 17, 2028, fined $1,100, assessed $340 court costs. Driving privileges granted effective July 18, 2024. A second O.V.I. charge was dismissed.

• Stephen Doan, 36, of Wilmington, two counts of drug instrument possession, sentenced to 270 days in jail (262 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Doan must take part in four years of non-reporting probation, complete 32 hours of community service, have no contact with the incident location, and get drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up recommended. An obstruction official business charge was dismissed.

• Dion Toson, 28, of Columbus, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 180 days in jail (154 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. Toson must take part in four years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and must take part in alcohol/drug/mental health assessment and any follow-up. Additional charges of obstructing official business, two counts of disorderly conduct, and failure to disclose were dismissed.

• Amber Docter, 30, of Sabina, falsification, sentenced to 180 days in jail (168 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Docter must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and take part in 24 hours of community service.

• Jason Louiso, 44, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, marijuana possession, sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), license suspended from March 19, 2023-March 18, 2024, fined $275, assessed $340 court costs. Two counts of driving under suspension-financial, expired tags, a seat belt violation, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Lisa Cook, 60, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Cook must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location or any associates, and pay $195.63 in restitution.

• Jodi Bays, 36, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Bays must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, have no contact with the incident location, and pay $26.88 in restitution.

• Billy Parker, 39, of Goshen, resisting arrest, open container in a prohibited area, sentenced to 90 days in jail (81 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• William White Jr., 55, of Blanchester, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. White must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-under the influence charge and a left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Yaine Puente, 30, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (16 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. A no-contact order was dismissed.

• Lozada Gonzalez, 31, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (16 days in jail), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. The no contact order was dismissed.

• Helen Walker, 52, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Walker must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Jarrod Acuff, 39, of Cuba, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Acuff must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Stacie Wells, 40, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The charge was amended from a weapons while intoxicated charge. Wells must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and complete a firearms safety class. If compliant, the court will return the firearm to Wells.

• Savannah Scarberry, 22, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, one-way traffic violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $280, assessed $340 court costs. Scarberry must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and get a mental health assessment and follow-up.

• Darrell Campbell, 39, of Clarksville, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jonathan Harrison, 33, of Washington Court House, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Harrison must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim.

• Amy Ketzel, 49, of Clarksville, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $30, assessed $340 court costs. The contraband was ordered destroyed.

• Alexandra Tillman, 29, of Lebanon, driving under suspension-financial, one-way traffic violation, fined $280, assessed $170 court costs.

• Lonnie Durham of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Durham.

• Anthony Dunn, 18, of Tuscaloosa, going 96 in 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Dunn.

• Melissa Umuhoza, 19, of Reynoldsburg, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Umuhoza.

• Tosha Crone, 40, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $65, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Crone.

• Bethany Fessler, 20, of Blanchester, theft. A second theft charge was dismissed. Sentencing stayed.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574