The Scarecrow Festival returns to downtown Washington Court House this weekend. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — With the summer coming to an end and fall almost upon us, the Scarecrow Festival is back this weekend with live country music on both Friday and Saturday night, a wide variety of craft and food vendors, and fun activities for the whole family.

“The Scarecrow Festival planning committee is looking forward to a great festival. We encourage the community to come out and enjoy a fun-filled weekend in downtown Washington Court House,” said Stephanie Dunham, the executive director of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. “We have a great lineup of country music this year for Friday and Saturday night entertainment.”

Headlining Saturday night’s show is country music singer and songwriter, Tyler Farr, who rose to fame with his chart-topping single “Redneck Crazy.”

The country star will follow after his opener, Grace Tyler, a young, new country music singer and songwriter.

Additionally, Friday night’s special guest and entertainer is former Marine turned country artist, Josh Gracin. The “America’s Got Talent” fourth place finalist first appeared on the charts in 2004 for his single, “I Want to Live.”

Gracin is back in business and now releasing new music, more than ready to perform live.

Locals are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as seating areas will be limited.

The United Way of Fayette County will also be hosting its seventh-annual 5k and 10k run/walk on Saturday morning. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m.

All proceeds benefit the United Way and charitable organizations in Fayette County. Runners of all abilities are encouraged to participate, and the course is stroller-friendly.

There will also be plenty of fun for kids to participate in, such as rides, a balloon artist, face painters, free activities at the courthouse lawn and more.

On Sunday, the Bluegrass Ramblers will take the stage to perform home-grown bluegrass-style music. This will be followed by a worship service led by Branson Moody & Worship Team.

This year’s generous sponsors are Adena Health, Gordon CDJR, John Hinderer Ford, Rent-2-Own, Steven Armstrong of e-Merge Real Estate Excellence, SVG Washington Court House, The Print Shop and Tony’s Welding & Fabrication LLC.