FRANKLIN — Clinton-Massie edged Fenwick 3-2 Monday in a girls tennis match.

Clinton-Massie is 12-1. Fenwick is 4-6.

The second doubles team of Noel Gasaway and Elle Dunham posted a 6-3, 6-3 win while the first doubles duo of Brylie Green and Mikayla Wonderly were 6-4, 6-0 winners.

Maria Jones won at second singles, a 7-6, 6-1 decision.

Coach Julie Kirby said Addison Swope “had a tough loss at first singles but it was some of the best tennis I have seen her play in her high school career.”