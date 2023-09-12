Mullen, Williamsburg maintain National Division leads Mullen, Williamsburg maintain National Division leads Mullen, Williamsburg maintain National Division leads Mullen, Williamsburg maintain National Division leads

WILMINGTON — Nick Mullen continues to lead the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings after Tuesday’s fifth divisional at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

Mullen, of Bethel-Tate, was the medalist with a 34. He leads Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern by 19 shots.

Williamsburg is the top team in the National, leading Bethel-Tate by 42 strokes.

Evan Malott had a 41 for Blanchester and Mitchell Ellis posted a 44 for East Clinton.

East Clinton coach Thomas Sodini said the team’s 187 total was a season’s best and good enough for fourth place.

“It was a big confidence boost for them,” Sodini said.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Boys Golf Divisional

@Elks 797 Golf Course

TEAMS

Williamsburg (160) Karson LaGrange 38 Adam Middendorf 38 Drew Kreimer 45 Evan Sieg 39 Kaleb Bogan 50 Cooper Carson 81

Bethel-Tate (166) Nick Mullen 34 AJ Johnson 43 Chase Sandker 42 Trevor Johnson 47 Colin Nickell 50 Grant Liming 50

Clermont NE (169) Parker Woolery 36 Ian Howser 42 Colt Sexton 44 Blaise Urling 55 Ariakan Barnes 47 AJ Cunningham 54

East Clinton (187) Mitchell Ellis 44 Aiden Walker 46 Austin Kmatz 48 Gabe Stewart 52 Kaiden Roth 49 Wade Smith 58

Blanchester (191) Evan Malott 41 Cole Mueller 53 Cole Bradley 50 Eason Jones 47 Brian White 64

Felicity (199) Caleb Ninnichuck 39 Lane McElfresh 48 Jake Forman 56 Connor Redden 60 Eyan Vittaz 70 Clayton Shelton 56

Georgetown (212) Bryce Winterod 48 Tanner Rolfe 45 Evan Newberry 56 Gunner Ernst 63 Seth Jones 81