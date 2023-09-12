Sears robust effort leads Wildcats over Hurricane 5-2 Sears robust effort leads Wildcats over Hurricane 5-2 Sears robust effort leads Wildcats over Hurricane 5-2 Sears robust effort leads Wildcats over Hurricane 5-2

BLANCHESTER — Rallying from an early two-goal deficit, Blanchester defeated Wilmington 5-2 Tuesday at Barbour Memorial Field.

The girls soccer win was the first of the season for the Wildcats, who are 1-8. The Hurricane drops to 1-5-1.

Blanchester trailed 2-0 through most of the first half.

Alayna Davenport found the back of the net for BHS off a Hailie Harris corner kick, coach Kristina White said.

With just 90 seconds to go until the mid-game break, Chloe Paulson scored to even the match at 2-2.

Laylla Sears put BHS on top for good with a goal early in the second half. Sears then converted a breakaway moments later for a 4-2 BHS lead.

Sears put the topper on the Wildcats victory and completed her hat trick with a third goal of the night.

Ava Lanham was in the net for Blanchester, making three saves.