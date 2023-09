Bulldogs 1-0 win over Falcons tightens things in American Division

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Things just got a little tighter in the SBAAC American Division boys soccer standings.

Batavia defeated Clinton-Massie 1-0 Tuesday, the first league loss of the season for the Falcons.

Massie is 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. Batavia is 3-1 in the league, as is Wilmington.

Clinton-Massie coach Trevor Kackley said the match had high intensity and was back and forth with numerous shots on goal by both teams.