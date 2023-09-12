Clinton-Massie’s Logan Miller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With three scores in the 30s, Clinton-Massie cruised to a win on its home course Monday.

The SBAAC American Division boys divisional match at Majestic Spring solidified the Falcons spot on top of the league standings. The 146 team total was 16 shots better than runnerup New Richmond.

The Falcons are 86 shots ahead of Wilmington and 89 ahead of the Lions.

“I was very pleased with how we played,” CM coach Phil Larrick said of his Falcons who are now 45-9 on the season.

The individual honors are much tighter. Andy Steed, who has finished first in each of the four divisionals this season, had a 1-under par 34 and edged teammate Logan Miller who had a personal best 35.

Steed has 144 through four rounds while Owen Goodwin is next with 148. Miller is third with 159.

Tommy Halloran, fourth overall at 162, led the Hurricane with a 39 on Monday.

SUMMARY

Sept 11, 2023

SBAAC American Division

Boys Golf Divisional match

@Majestic Springs Golf Course

TEAMS

Clinton-Massie 146, New Richmond 162 Wilmington 171 Batavia 173 Western Brown 193 Goshen 197

INDIVIDUALS

Clinton-Massie (146) Andy Steed 34 Owen Goodwin 37 Logan Miller 35 (PR) Evan Davidson 44 Cam Morgan 48 Colson Morgan 40 (PR)

New Richmond (162) Nick Stoffel 40 Carson Kuhlman 42 Zach Dalton 39 Ryan Fischer 41 Brock Lindner 49 Grant Harrison 44

Wilmington (171) Corrick DeBoard 47 Tommy Halloran 39 Landon Mellinger 45 Braydon Black 40 Oglesby 54 Wells 55

Batavia (173) Ryan Brose 43 Brayden Schmittou 41 Kian Butler 43 Jack Stowell 46 Logan Roller 48 Logan Slaughter 47

Western Brown (193) Kaden Patten 49 Luke Bronson 47 Dylan Helton 49 Levi Holden 60 Logan Maham 48 Zane Terwilliger 59

Goshen (197) Kaydin Hahn 53 Cohen Hamann 55 Wyatt Price 45 Colby Thompson 55 Chase Newton 59 Codie Schoonover 44