Clinton Co. Health District to host car seat giveaway event

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District is hosting a free community event for Clinton County-eligible residents to get a free car seat or to have any safety seat inspected by trained technicians on Friday, Sept. 22.

The event will take place at 111 S. Nelson Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during Child Passenger Safety Week.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children. Research provided by the Ohio Department of Health shows car seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and by 54% for toddlers in passenger cars. That is why it is important, in addition to being required by Ohio law, to choose and use the right car seat correctly every time your child is in a vehicle.

Make sure you use a safety seat that fits your child’s current size and age. As a child grows, how they sit in your vehicle will change.

Getting a free car seat or your car seat installation checked is quick, free, and an important way to have peace of mind about your child’s safety.

The Clinton County Health District’s five trained technicians can help guardians and caregivers install, use, and check safety seats. Free car seats and booster seats are available to income eligible Clinton County residents through the Ohio Buckles Buckeyes Program.

Appointments for Clinton County Health District’s free community event can be made through an online scheduler at https://cchdscheduler.timetap.com/#/ or calling 937-382-3829.