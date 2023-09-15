David Smith, third from left, and Port William Mayor Robert Collins, third from right, accept $3,177 for the Port William Police Department’s community safety initiative the LEGACY fund. John Hamilton | News Journal Sabina Mayor Benjamin Collins accepts $15,000 from the LEGACY fund for their handicap access project for the Sabina pool. John Hamilton | News Journal Jefferson Township Trustees and Fiscal Officer accept $18,968 from the LEGACY fund for the township’s fire safety equipment. John Hamilton | News Journal Cheri Rowe, third from right, accepts $22,000 on behalf of the Village of Martinsville for their picnic pavilion. John Hamilton | News Journal Friends of Clarksville accept $44,500 from the LEGACY Fund for their basketball court renovations. John Hamilton | News Journal Representatives from the Port William/Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS accept $12,000 from the LEGACY fund. The money will go towards a battery-operated positive-pressure fan. John Hamilton | News Journal The Blanchester-Marion Township Joint Fire District accepts $9,340 for a powerhose roller and carrier from the LEGACY fund. John Hamilton | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Ten Clinton County organizations recently received over $271,000 in grant funding from the Clinton County Foundation’s LEGACY Fund this year.

The 2023 grantees are:

· Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire & EMS District, $12,000 for positive pressure ventilation fans, battery and charger

· Friends Of Clarksville Basketball Court Renovation, $44,500 remove concrete resurface courts

· The Murphy Theatre, $32,000 to install a handicap stage life

· Village of Port William, $3,177 computer, printer, AED medical device

· Jefferson Township, $18,968 Fire Department protective gear and batteries

· Village of Sabina, $15,000, installing an ADA lift at the Sabina swimming pool

· Blanchester Marion Township Joint FD, $9,340 Power hose, roller and carrier

· Village of Blanchester $40,000, Refurbish gym in village municipal building

· Village of Martinsville, $22,000 Picnic pavilion

· Clark Township, $74,288, Fire Department airpacks

The LEGACY Fund invests in a broad range of non-profit organizations working to strengthen and improve Clinton County, according to a news release. Grant funds are made across specific categories, based on the guidance of the LEGACY Fund committee. Members of the committee are appointed by the Clinton County Commissioners and are charged with providing ongoing financial, charitable support throughout the county.

The grant committee is comprised of Harry Brumbaugh, Janet Dixon, Joe Hete, Michelle Morrison and Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods. The committee considers community need, alignment with the LEGACY Fund’s mission to support the health, well-being and safety of Clinton County residents.

The LEGACY Fund was established at the Clinton County Foundation in 2019 with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Clinton Memorial Hospital by the Clinton County Commissioners. As part of the Foundation, funds are invested to ensure annual charitable distributions are available to the community through the LEGACY Fund committee.