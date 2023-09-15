Putting love into action

To love your neighbor can be difficult at times, but we are commanded to love our neighbors. How we do this is based on what we know about the love of God as shown in our own lives and in the lives of others. We as believers should know the love of God by the way He has shown His love towards us.

To know God loved us before the world was made, is hard to comprehend.

Ephesians 1:4

For He chose us in Him, before the foundation of the world, to be holy and blameless in love before Him.

The fact that He chose us is born out of His love.

John 3:16 stated clearly,

“For God loved the world in this way…”

He first chose and loved us; for we certainly did not seek His love. We experience God’s love everyday. We should be cognizant of this fact, while thanking Him for all His blessings, such as food on our table, clothes on our backs, waking us up daily, the gift of life, as well as, shelter in the time of the storm; all demonstrating God’s love.

We actually have to do something. There are types of love we need to demonstrate. One is derived from the Greek word “Phileo” which is a brotherly type of love, an affectionate, cordial, and sympathetic type of love. The city of Philadelphia is known as the “City of Brotherly love.” Another type is an “Agape” love; a love only from God. We may endeavor to exhibit this type of love, but God is the only possessor of this special love.

God does not show special favoritism when it comes to our being either male or female or about our social-economical, or political status. Why, because God shows no partiality.

Romans 2:11( ESV) God shows no partiality

Romans 2:11(CSB) For there is no favoritism with God.

We tend to exhibit favoritism and partiality, but these traits should not be who we are in determining who we like or don’t like as our neighbor. We should love our neighbor for it is commanded by God. To accomplish this, we need His power in order to love our neighbor who may be difficult to love. God can help us overcome. We love and seek to take care of our fellow man because this is the Christian or Kingdom Living way.

1 John 4:19

“We love because He first loved us”

“Am I my brother’s keeper?”; the answer is a resounding yes!

1 John 4:19-20

20 If anyone says,”I love God,” and yet hates his own brother or sister is a liar. For the person who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.

21 “And we have this command from Him; the one who loves God must also love his brother and sister.”

These are difficult words to obey, but true nonetheless. We cannot afford to not love one another and those around us, for the very essence of God is love. We are the only way in a hostile world to see the love of God. We are his eyes, hands, and feet. Let’s put love into action.

Byron McGee is the pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Wilmington.