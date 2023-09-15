Blan HS to celebrate homecoming next week

Blanchester High School will celebrate its homecoming festivities next week. The week’s theme is “Tropic Like It’s Hot” and will kick off with the following daily themes for spirit week:

Monday – Class Color (Seniors – Pink; Juniors – Orange; Sophomores – White; Freshman – Purple)

Tuesday – Tropical Tuesday

Wednesday – Dress Like a Teacher/Administrator

Thursday – Adam Sandler Day

Friday – Blue and White Day/Homecoming Shirt Day

Activities will center around each daily theme throughout the day, such as a hula and limbo contests during lunchtime.

Float building is currently underway, and each class’s float will be on display during the parade on Thursday, Sept. 21 beginning at 6 p.m. The parade will start at Peoples Bank, will travel down Main Street/State Route 28 and will conclude at the high school.

– Friday, Sept. 22 – Homecoming Game – Game begins at 7 p.m.

– Saturday, Sept. 23 – Homecoming Dance – Dance begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Students can start arriving at 6:45 p.m. and cannot leave until 9:30 p.m. The dance is held at the high school. Tickets must have been pre-purchased. No tickets will be sold at the door. The dance is a formal dance. You can not attend in jeans and t-shirts or hoodies.

The homecoming court was selected by the high school student body. Here are the 2023 fall representatives:

Freshman – Male – Kylar Perkins, Female – Caelyn Cruea

Sophomore – Male – Elijah McVey, Female – Riley Ledford

L J Rineair will be an honorary attendant

Juniors – Male – Evan Malott, Female – Gloria Caplinger

Senior Female Court: Kaylee Coyle, Macey Waldron, Aubrey Stevens, Katelyn Toles, and Annalee Miller-Steffen

Senior Male Court: Austin Dick, Braz Byrom, Bryce Sipple, Xander Culberson, and Seth Perkins

The king and queen will be announced before the Friday night homecoming game against Clermont Northeastern on Friday.