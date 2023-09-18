Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

Officers handled over 110 calls for service between Sept. 1-14.

Some of the calls handled include:

-An officer responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Orchard View Lane. A 48 year-old female was found to have injuries, and was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS. This matter is still under investigation.

-A 63 year-old man reported that his vehicle was stolen by a 34 year-old female in the 7000 block of Fairground Road. The reporting officer located the vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway the following day, and attempted to make contact, but no one would come to the door. The victim called and stated that the vehicle had returned. This matter remains under investigation.

-Officers were called to the 200 block of West Main Street for the report of a 23 year-old man talking to himself and arguing with his mother due to her not allowing him to retrieve a firearm of his from the residence. The responding officers contacted a local mental health facility, who stated they would be in contact with the male.

-A 43 year-old man reported that he received a check for a large amount that was found to be fraudulent.

-While handling another call, an officer observed two individuals wearing masks, looking over a nearby fence. When approached, the two subjects ran, with one being caught. The subject was found to be an 11 year-old that admitted to spray painting objects in the village. The 11 year-old was released to a parent, and the reports will be forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.

-The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office notified officers of a vehicle they were pursuing that was heading towards the village. The pursuit continued through the village before being terminated. This matter is still under investigation.

-An officer was requested to conduct a welfare check on a 50 year-old male in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street. While investigating this matter, it was reported that the male assaulted two family members, and was arrested and jailed for domestic violence.

-A report of a protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of Highland Avenue. A 36 year old Wilmington man is listed as the suspect, and the matter is under investigation.

-A theft was reported in the 3000 block of SR 28. This matter is still under investigation.

-A theft of an iPhone was reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street. A 59 year-old is listed as the suspect, who stated he found the phone and was going to turn it in.

-Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Clark Street after Blanchester EMS were dispatched and found a male suffering injuries consistent with being cut by a knife. The victim, 22 years old, was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS. Just prior to this, witnesses observed the male arguing with himself. This matter is still under investigation.

-A 20 year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of West Main Street. During the arrest, the man was found to have suspected drugs in his possession. Additional charges may be forthcoming, pending results from the lab.

-Officers were advised of a pursuit that was headed towards the village on SR 28 by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers assisted until the sheriff’s office advised that they were terminating the pursuit.

-A 26 year-old male was arrested on a warrant out of Clermont County. The man attempted to flee but was apprehended shortly after and taken into custody.

-A 39 year-old female was arrested on a warrant through our department in the 1000 block of Cherry Street.

-A 33 year-old female was arrested in the 800 block of Cherry Street on a warrant from Wilmington Police Department.

-An officer was dispatched to an active fight in the roadway in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street. Upon arrival, both subjects had fled. After an investigation, the suspect was identified as a 41 year-old man, and was arrested and jailed on a charge of assault.

-Officers assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office with a warrant arrest in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street. The suspect was a 49 year-old male, who was taken into custody and jailed by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

-An officer was dispatched to the area of Cherry Street for a reckless operation of a vehicle; the caller reported being behind the vehicle for a lengthy time, and observed the vehicle travel left of center several times. The officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a moving violation, and identified the driver as a 92 year-old. Based on information gathered, the officer provided the driver with a ride home, and submitted paperwork for a driver’s retest.