Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Sept. 5 and Sept. 8:

• Devon Lansing, 31, of Blanchester, two counts of theft, obstructing official business, sentenced to 450 days in jail (suspended), fined $350, assessed $340 court costs. Lansing must take part in four years of non-reporting probation and pay, in total, $198.74 to the respective victims.

• Blake Haley, 41, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Haley must pay $54.98 in restitution to the victim and write a letter of apology. The fine was stayed to allow Haley to complete a program.

• Brianna Casey, 23, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Casey must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Mark Shank Jr., 34, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Shank must take part in supervised probation.

• Olivia Wood, 24, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from May 24, 2023-May 23, 2024, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Wood must take part in reporting probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of the fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges are granted effective immediately. Wood must also get an alcohol/substance abuse assessment and complete any follow-up. A right-of-way violation and a seat-belt violation were dismissed.

• Elias Huesca, 37, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from July 30, 2023-July 29, 2023, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Huesca must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and a three-day non-residential program. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective September 21. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Travis McKinney, 39, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. McKinney must take part in supervised probation.

• Christian Kittrell, 21, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail (88 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Kittrell must take part in two years of non-reporting probation, complete 24 hours of community service, and pay $350 in restitution to the victim.

• Brittany Gibbs, 36, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (23 days suspended). Gibbs must take part in 16 hours in community service and get a mental health assessment.

• Charles Kelly, 31, of Hamilton, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Kelly must take part in two years of non-reporting probation and have no contact with the incident location.

• Barbara Jones, 38, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Jones must take part in 20 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.

• Brett Hester, 21, of Hillsboro, wild animal violation-raccoon hunting, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Hunting equipment was released to Hester. A hunting under suspension charge was dismissed.

• Victor Stoll, 59, of Midland, wild animal violation-raccoon hunting, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The firearm was returned to Stoll.

• Edward Reid, 55, of Midland, aggravated menacing. Reid must have no contact with with the victim, take part in gun safety classes, and get an anger management assessment.

• Jenny Jordan, 33, of Fayette, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Raymond Shad, 29, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, no fishing license, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Russella Bennett, 35, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, going 69 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $280, assessed $170 court costs.

• Michael Shorten, 40, of Sabina, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $350, assessed $170 court costs.

• Taylor Anderson, 27, of Leesburg, driving under suspension-financial, going 50 in a 35 mph speed zone, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jeffrey Stevens, 48, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs.

• Christopher Burress, 39, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, no operator’s license, fined $280, assessed $170 court costs.

• David Messer, 39, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Christopher Brown, 47, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Kristy Bain, 28, of Wilmington, fictitious registration, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Yuta Tominaga, 37, of Mason, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Tominaga.

