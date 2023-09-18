Halloran leads Hurricane over Wildcats at Elks

WILMINGTON — Led by Tommy Halloran, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 177 to 231 Monday in boys golf at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Halloran was match medalist with a 41, according to Blanchester golf coach Aaron Lawson.

Evan Malott led Blanchester with a 53.

Both teams will compete 9 a.m. Wednesday in the SBAAC Boys Golf Championship at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

SUMMARY

Sept 18, 2023

@Elks 797 Golf Course

Layout: Front; Yards: 2780; Par: 36

Blan (231) Evan Malott 53 Cole Mueller 57 Eason Jones 64 Cole Bradley 59 Brian White 62

Wilmington (177) Tommy Halloran 41