Wildcat runners compete in Bethel-Tate Invitational

BETHEL — Blanchester had a handful of runners compete Saturday in the Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitatinoal at the Grant Career Center.
Aubrey Stevens was 58th in the girls varsity race in 28:03.
SUMMARY
Sept 16, 2023
Bethel-Tate XC Invitational
@Grant Career Center
High School Boys
(1) Brayden Dill, WB 17:24; (102) Brendon Crothers, Blan 25:33; (109) Hayden Phillips 27:13
High School Girls
(1) Peyton Dooloukas, Goshen 19:12; (58) Aubrey Stevens, Blan 28:03; (78) Kaci Grillot, Blan 35:51
Middle School Boys
(1) Landon Hall, WB 11:27; (90) Christian Miller, Blan, 20:12
Middle School Girls
(1) Allie Tolle, Georgetown 13:15