Wildcat runners compete in Bethel-Tate Invitational

BETHEL — Blanchester had a handful of runners compete Saturday in the Bethel-Tate Cross Country Invitatinoal at the Grant Career Center.

Aubrey Stevens was 58th in the girls varsity race in 28:03.

SUMMARY

Sept 16, 2023

Bethel-Tate XC Invitational

@Grant Career Center

High School Boys

(1) Brayden Dill, WB 17:24; (102) Brendon Crothers, Blan 25:33; (109) Hayden Phillips 27:13

High School Girls

(1) Peyton Dooloukas, Goshen 19:12; (58) Aubrey Stevens, Blan 28:03; (78) Kaci Grillot, Blan 35:51

Middle School Boys

(1) Landon Hall, WB 11:27; (90) Christian Miller, Blan, 20:12

Middle School Girls

(1) Allie Tolle, Georgetown 13:15